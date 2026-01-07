Photos from Cuba, Colombia and Mexico as Trump singles them out after US strike on Venezuela
Cuban, Colombians and Mexicans are going about their everyday routines as U.S. President Donald Trump warns these countries to fall in line after the U.S. military raid that captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.
Trump's administration is messaging to the world that American preeminence in the hemisphere is here, and that Maduro’s capture is an example of why its neighbors should comply with U.S. demands.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
