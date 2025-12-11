Senators question military leaders on Trump's National Guard deployments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Senators for the first time are questioning military leaders over President Donald Trump's use of the National Guard in American cities, an extraordinary move by the White House that has led to legal challenges as well as questions about states' rights and the use of the military on U.S. soil.

Thursday's hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee was expected to feature tough questioning of Pentagon officials over the legality of the deployments, which in some places were done over the objections of mayors and governors, and a robust defense of the policy by Trump's Republican allies.

It was the highest level of scrutiny, outside a courtroom, of Trump's use of the National Guard since the deployments began and came one day after the president faced another legal setback over his use of troops to support federal law enforcement, protect federal facilities and combat crime.

For Republicans, the hearing was a chance to defend Trump’s move to take on crime that they say Democratic mayors and governors have done too little to address.

“In recent years, violent crime, rioting, drug trafficking and heinous gang activity have steadily escalated,” said Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker, the committee chairman. The deployments, he said, are “not only appropriate, but essential.”

Military leaders highlighted the duties that National Guard units have carried out. The personnel are trained in community policing, they said, and are prohibited from using force unless in self-defense. Since the deployments began, only one civilian has been detained by National Guard personnel, according to Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander of the U.S. Northern Command.

“They can very quickly be trained to conduct any mission that we task of them,” Guillot said.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., said Wednesday she had threatened to hold up the annual defense bill if the Republican leadership continued to block the hearing, which she said was long overdue.

“Donald Trump is illegally deploying our nation’s service members under misleading if not false pretexts,” Duckworth told The Associated Press.

Duckworth, a combat veteran who served in the Illinois National Guard, said domestic deployments traditionally have involved responding to major floods and tornadoes, not assisting immigration agents who are detaining people in aggressive raids.

Duckworth said she had questions for the military about how Trump's deployments are affecting readiness, training and costs. She also wanted to know whether Guard members would have legal protections if an immigration agent wrongfully harmed a civilian.

The hearing comes two weeks after two West Virginia National Guard members deployed to Washington were shot just blocks from the White House in what the city's mayor described as a targeted attack. Spc. Sarah Beckstrom died a day after the Nov. 26 shooting, and her funeral took place Tuesday. Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe is hospitalized in Washington.

Meanwhile, a federal judge in California on Wednesday ruled that the administration must stop deploying the California National Guard in Los Angeles and return control of the troops to the state.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer granted a preliminary injunction sought by California officials, but also put the decision on hold until Monday. The White House said it plans to appeal.

Trump called up more than 4,000 California National Guard troops in June without Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s approval to further the administration’s immigration enforcement efforts.

The move was the first time in decades that a state’s National Guard was activated without a request from its governor and marked a significant escalation in the administration’s efforts to carry out its mass deportation policy. The troops were stationed outside a federal detention center in downtown Los Angeles where protesters gathered and were later sent on the streets to protect immigration officers as they made arrests.

The number had dropped to several hundred by late October. The 100 or so California troops that remain in Los Angeles are guarding federal buildings or staying at a nearby base and are not on the streets with immigration enforcement officers, according to U.S. Northern Command.

Trump also had announced National Guard members would be sent to Illinois, Oregon, Louisiana and Tennessee. Other judges have blocked or limited the deployment of troops to Portland, Oregon, and Chicago, while Guard members have not yet been sent to New Orleans.

Associated Press writer Konstantin Toropin contributed to this report.