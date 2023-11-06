Watch live: Donald Trump to testify in New York civil fraud trial

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as former US President Donald Trump is expected to testify in his New York civil fraud trial on Monday (6 November).

Mr Trump will return to the courtroom on Monday, where he will take to the witness stand in a civil fraud trial that threatens to diminish the real-estate empire that built his reputation before he entered politics.

The former US president will likely face pointed questions about the questionable accounting practices that a judge has already ruled to be fraudulent.

New York state lawyers argue that those methods enabled him to win favorable financing terms by pumping up the value of his golf courses, apartment towers, and other assets at a time when many lenders refused to do business with him. They say such activity earned him $100 million and exaggerated his wealth by $2 billion.

Trump has denied wrongdoing.