Watch live: Donald Trump holds rally in battleground Pennsylvania

Watch live as Donald Trump holds a rally in battleground Pennsylvania on Monday (23 September).

Trump has events scheduled in the the key battleground of Pennsylvania on Monday, where the race appears tight. Kamala Harris will be there again on Wednesday.

A new poll from The New York Times shows Trump leading in Georgia, North Carolina, and Arizona by five points.

The poll, conducted from September 17-21, found the race is closest in North Carolina, where Trump currently sits at 49:47 percent against Harris. In Georgia, the poll puts Trump four points ahead 49:45 percent.