Trump administration asks Supreme Court to partly allow birthright citizenship restrictions

The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to allow restrictions on birthright citizenship to partly take effect while legal fights play out

Associated Press
Thursday 13 March 2025 19:01 GMT
Supreme Court Trump
Supreme Court Trump (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to allow restrictions on birthright citizenship to partly take effect while legal fights play out.

In emergency applications filed at the high court on Thursday, the administration asked the justices to narrow court orders entered by district judges in Maryland, Massachusetts and Washington that blocked the order President Donald Trump signed shortly after beginning his second term.

Three federal appeals courts have rejected the administration's pleas.

The order would deny citizenship to those born after Feb. 19 whose parents are in the country illegally. It also forbids U.S. agencies from issuing any document or accepting any state document recognizing citizenship for such children.

