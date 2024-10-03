Watch live: Donald Trump campaigns in battleground state of Michigan

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Watch live as Donald Trump campaigns in the battleground state of Michigan on Thursday (3 October).

The rally comes as Trump lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith after he outlined a sprawling criminal case against the Republican presidential nominee over his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump has publicly voiced her support for abortion rights in her new memoir and in a new post on X – despite her own husband’s pivotal role in rolling back protections.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris is heading to the birthplace of the GOP to campaign with anti-Trump Republican Liz Cheney.

The Vice President will be joined by the former Wyoming representative in Ripon, Wisconsin – the site of political meetings in 1854 that led to the formation of what became the Republican Party.