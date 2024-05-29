Watch live: Donald Trump closing statements as jury to consider hush money trial verdict
Warning: The following livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation. The Independent strives to counteract misinformation across its platforms.
Watch live as the Donald Trump hush money trial hears its final closing statements on Wednesday 29 May.
The trial will be turned over to the jury to begin its deliberations today after a marathon day in court on Tuesday in which the defense and prosecution presented their closing arguments.
Defense lawyer Todd Blanche hammered the credibility of Mr Trump’s ex-“fixer” Michael Cohen, the trial’s star witness, labeling him the “GLOAT” (or “Greatest Liar Of All Time”) and listed 10 reasonable doubts about the case against the former president.
The defendant stands accused of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 payment made to the adult entertainer Stormy Daniels in October 2016 to ensure her silence about a sexual encounter she alleges she had with him a decade earlier.
He denies both the affair and the charges.
