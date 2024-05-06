Watch live: Donald Trump’s criminal trial over hush money payment continues

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump’s hush money trial continues in New York today (6 May), after day 10 of the case wrapped up last week.

Trump stands accused of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records while he was campaigning for presidency in 2016 - including an alleged payment to adult film star, Stormy Daniels, all of which he denies.

“There is no crime. I have a crooked judge. He’s a totally conflicted judge,” Trump sold supporters as he continued his presidential campaign in Wisconsin on a day off.

Trump was even accused of falling asleep during court proceedings, however, he insists he was “closing his beautiful blue eyes” to “listen intensely”.

Ms Daniels claims she had relations with Trump in 2006 while he was married, and he attempted to buy her silence.

Trump is the first American president to face felony charges. The trial continues.