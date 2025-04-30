Memorial wall to fallen USAID staffers is removed from the agency's former building

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Contractors hired by the Trump administration have removed a memorial wall to fallen staffers from the now-closed headquarters of the U.S. Agency for International Development, with no immediate word on where it will wind up.

Engraved tiles on the wall honor 99 USAID staffers killed in the line of duty around the world. President John F. Kennedy and Congress created the foreign assistance agency in the early 1960s.

President Donald Trump and ally Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency swiftly moved to dismantle USAID, closing the headquarters and terminating most staff and projects within weeks of Trump’s inauguration.

Crews already had hauled down the agency’s name and banner from buildings in Washington, eradicating traces of an agency whose mission Trump and Musk said was wasteful and contrary to the president's agenda.

Families of the dead, lawmakers and staffers have worried about whether the memorial would be treated respectfully amid the breakup of USAID.

At the now-barricaded and screened-off former headquarters, the names of the dead were gone from the lobby. Two people were seen working on Wednesday at the spot where the memorial had been, while a third focused on a separate steel memorial plaque honoring support staff killed while aiding the agency’s mission.

The federal government posted notice Tuesday of a $41,142.16 contract to remove and relocate the memorial wall by June 6. Neither the State Department nor the contractor immediately responded to requests for comment on where it would go.

A security guard inside the agency’s former lobby said the memorial wall was being moved to the State Department, which is overseeing the remaining USAID programs.

Supporters had proposed moving it to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History or the National Cathedral, while a counterproposal suggested moving it to a rented office, according to a former USAID official familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.

