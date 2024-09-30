Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Watch live as Donald Trump holds a news conference on Monday (30 September) after the former president was briefed on the country’s response to Hurricane Helene.

Trump announced he will visit the storm-ravaged swing state of Georgia on Monday, after he caused controversy for calling climate change “one of the great scams” over the weekend.

At least 116 people have been killed and hundreds more remain missing after Hurricane Helene slammed into the southeast states, bringing catastrophic flooding to communities and plunging thousands into darkness.

In one hard-hit county in North Carolina – Buncombe County – at least 35 have died and fears are growing for around 600 people reported missing.

Deaths have also been reported in Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Tennessee, since Helene made landfall in Florida last week and charted a deadly path through the US.