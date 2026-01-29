Trump says he's instructed US officials to reopen Venezuelan airspace for commercial travel

NewsTrump says he's instructed US officials to reopen Venezuelan airspace for commercial travelPresident Donald Trump says he has informed Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodríguez that he’s going to be opening up all commercial airspace over Venezuela and Americans will soon be able to visitBookmarkBookmark popoverRemoved from bookmarksClose popoverTrump (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) President Donald Trump says he’s instructed U.S. officials to reopen Venezuelan airspace for commercial travel by the end of Thursday.More aboutDonald TrumpVenezuelanWashington
