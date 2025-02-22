Judge blocks Trump’s executive order ending federal support for DEI programs
A federal judge has blocked a sweeping executive order from President Donald Trump that sought to end government support for programs promoting diversity, equity and inclusion
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A federal judge on Friday blocked a sweeping executive order from President Donald Trump that sought to end government support for programs promoting diversity, equity and inclusion.
Judge Adam Abelson in Baltimore found it likely violates free-speech rights and granted an injunction blocking the funding withdrawal as a lawsuit plays out.
Trump signed an order his first day in office directing federal agencies to terminate all “equity-related” grants or contracts. He signed a follow-up order requiring federal contractors to certify that they don’t promote DEI.
The plaintiffs — including the city of Baltimore and higher education groups — sued the Trump administration earlier this month, arguing the executive orders are unconstitutional and a blatant overreach of presidential authority. They also allege the directives have a chilling effect on free speech.
The Trump administration has argued that it should be able to align federal spending with the president’s priorities.