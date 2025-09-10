Over 40% of arrests in Trump's DC law enforcement surge relate to immigration, AP analysis finds
Via AP news wire
Wednesday 10 September 2025 18:36 BST
Data from President Donald Trump’s federal law enforcement operation in Washington shows that more than 40% of the arrests made in its first 30 days were immigration related.
Trump has portrayed the operation as focused on crime. The data, analyzed by The Associated Press, underscores that the administration continued to advance its hardline immigration agenda in the D.C. operation.