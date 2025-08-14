Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos of the National Guard and federal agents in Washington

The Associated Press
Thursday 14 August 2025 04:37 BST

After President Donald Trump's announcement that his administration would take over Washington’s police department for at least a month, hundreds of members of the National Guard began to arrive in the capital.

The federalization push, Trump said, includes clearing out encampments for homeless people.

Department of Homeland Security officers also began patrolling the U Street corridor, and other federal agents joined police officers on patrol.

