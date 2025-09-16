Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man arrested after drone breaches airspace restrictions near Windsor Castle before Trump's visit

A man has been arrested for flying a drone near Windsor Castle the day before U.S. President Donald Trump's state visit

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 16 September 2025 16:08 BST

A man was arrested on Tuesday after a drone was flown near Windsor Castle the day before U.S. President Donald Trump 's state visit.

Thames Valley Police said the man was held on suspicion of breaching airspace restrictions that are part of beefed up security plans, ahead of Trump’s visit, which will include a lavish banquet at the castle on Wednesday hosted by King Charles III.

The 37-year-old from a London suburb was in custody after being arrested at Windsor Great Park. Suspects in England are not named unless they've been charged.

Air restrictions are in place through Thursday in Windsor and also at Chequers, the country mansion where Prime Minister Keir Starmer will host Trump on Thursday.

Thames Valley Police said it was monitoring Windsor from the air, putting armed officers on its streets and patrolling the River Thames to provide extra security during the visit.

