Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is sworn in with his government

The new Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has been sworn in by the president in a ceremony where each of his ministers was also taking the oath of office

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 13 December 2023 08:07
Poland Politics
Poland Politics
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The new Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk was sworn in by the president on Wednesday morning in a ceremony where each of his ministers was also taking the oath of office.

The swearing-in ceremony of the pro-European Union government was taking place in the presidential palace in Warsaw. It is the final step in a transition of power that has taken place this week.

It marks the end of eight tumultuous years of rule by a national conservative party, Law and Justice.

The government change follows a national election on Oct. 15 that was won by a group of parties that ran on separate tickets vowing to work together under Tusk's leadership to restore democratic norms eroded by Law and Justice and mend alliances with allies that were also strained.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in