Poland aims to train 100,000 military reservists a year as security fears grow
Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk says his government intends to put 100,000 volunteers through military training yearly starting in 2027
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Tuesday his government intends to put 100,000 volunteers through military training yearly starting in 2027 as it seeks to build an army of reservists with worries about Russia growing.
He also said he told Cabinet ministers that they and other government officials would undergo military training, and his decision had been accepted “with full understanding.”
Tusk announced last week that Poland needs 500,000 soldiers, more than double the current number. It would include reservists in additional to the professional army and a territorial defense force.
Security fears have grown sharply in recent weeks in the country along NATO ’s eastern flank as Russia continues to pound Ukraine with missiles and drones, and as the Trump administration has put its commitments to NATO in question.
Tusk said Friday his government was working on a plan for military training for all Polish men. He gave more details Tuesday.
“I am convinced that there will be no shortage of volunteers,” he said in comments to his ministers that were broadcast to the public.
Last year, the Polish government said the military had around 200,000 soldiers and would grow to 220,000 this year, with the goal of increasing to about 300,000.