Poland says 32 people detained and suspected of coordinating with Russia for sabotage

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk says authorities have detained 32 people suspected of coordinating with Russia to engage in acts of sabotage

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 29 July 2025 13:27 BST
Poland Russia Sabotage
Poland Russia Sabotage

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Tuesday said authorities have detained 32 people suspected of coordinating with Russia to engage in acts of sabotage, according to Polish news agency PAP.

One person has been convicted, while the others are in custody awaiting trial, PAP reported.

The group includes a Pole, Russians, Ukrainians and Belarusians, PAP reported, as well as a 27-year-old Colombian man who is accused of two arson attacks in Poland last year at Russia's behest.

The Polish Internal Security Agency in a statement Tuesday said he faces up to 10 years to life in prison in connection with the arson attacks on two construction warehouses in May 2024.

The suspect allegedly received his instructions, including how to make a Molotov cocktail to start the fires, from someone associated with Russian intelligence, the agency said.

Other details about the suspects or the alleged sabotage were not immediately available.

