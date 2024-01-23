Watch live: Scientists unveil latest movement of ‘Doomsday Clock’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as scientists unveil the latest developments of the ‘Doomsday Clock’ on Tuesday, 23 January.

Scientists, accompanied by Bill Nye, will announce if the symbolic timepiece, which represents how close it’s believed that humanity is to a global catastrophe, is any nearer to striking 12.

Last year the clock shifted by seconds and is currently 90 seconds away from striking 12, the closest it’s ever been.

The clock was 100 seconds to midnight in 2021 and 2022 until it was moved 10 seconds ahead largely due to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Scientists cited the Russia-Ukraine war as an “unprecedented danger.”

The clock is maintained by The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, who each year assesses the past year and its headlines and determines if the clock should move closer to ‘midnight.’