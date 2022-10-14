Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Drake's owl logo on Barcelona jersey for clásico at Madrid

Barcelona’s players will have the owl-shaped logo of Canadian rapper Drake on their jerseys at Real Madrid in the first “clásico” of the season in the Spanish league

Via AP news wire
Friday 14 October 2022 15:15

Barcelona’s players will have the owl-shaped logo of Canadian rapper Drake on their jerseys at Real Madrid on Sunday in the first “clásico” of the season in the Spanish league.

Barcelona said Friday that it will swap the logo of new sponsor Spotify for the Grammy-winning artist’s logo in the form of an owl silhouette.

“Spotify has given this privileged space on the jersey as part of the framework of the partnership with the Club, just one of the actions that both brands are putting into place to offer innovative experiences for football fans, as well as helping to reach new audiences through music,” Barcelona said in a statement Friday.

More logo swaps on its shirts will be made in the future, the Catalan club said.

Barcelona and Spotify agreed last season to a 12-year-partnership that includes the naming rights of Camp Nou Stadium and putting the name of the audio-streaming service on the jerseys of the men’s and women’s teams. Spanish media reported that the deal was worth 400 million euros ($389 million).

Recommended

Barcelona leads Madrid at the top of the standings on goal difference.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in