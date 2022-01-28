Draymond Green will do TV analyst work for TNT as a player
Draymond Green is going into TV.
The Golden State Warriors star has received an exclusive multiyear agreement to join Turner Sports as an active player, set to make appearances with the network's Inside the NBA program among other content opportunities with Turner Sports and Bleacher Report.
So, this means Green will sit alongside the studio team of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith as an analyst when his schedule permits, while also working remotely to contribute to various other programs and special projects throughout the season.
TNT made the announcement Thursday.
“I’ve had an amazing experience working with Turner Sports in recent years and I’m a big believer in the way they entertain and genuinely connect with fans on all levels,” said Green, currently sidelined by an injury. “Today’s announcement helps to formalize our relationship and I couldn’t be prouder to officially be a part of the of the TNT family.”
