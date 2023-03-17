For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A study of 2,000 workers found 64 per cent are not currently in the industry they dreamed of being in and 71 per cent are not in their intended role.

While 46 per cent don’t believe the dream job exists, 41 per cent also admitted their own ideal career isn’t a realistic goal.

The ultimate role would also need to include the opportunity to travel (35 per cent), regular pay rises (45 per cent) and not being stuck behind a desk all day (26 per cent).

Other things a dream job should entail were no day being the same (25 per cent), free food and drink (21 per cent) and opportunities to go to events (20 per cent) or work in other countries (18 per cent).

It also emerged healthcare, creative arts and design, and leisure, sport and tourism are the top industries employed adults’ ultimate career would be in.

But 54 per cent don’t think they’ll ever be in their dream job role or industry.

The research was commissioned by Accor to mark the launch of TV show, Fred’s Last Resort on E4, where young recruits will be put to the test within the demanding industry of luxury hospitality, resulting in one of them winning a life and career-changing role with the brand.

It also found 32 per cent of those polled have worked in the hospitality industry at some point and 60 per cent were satisfied with the job.

Despite this, 17 per cent admitted they see the likes of working in a hotel, restaurant or bar as a ‘stepping stone’ career and 16 per cent are under the impression there is a lack of flexibility.

Fred Sirieix said: “The hospitality industry offers such great opportunities for people, which is why I am still so passionate about it and love it just as much as the first day I started.

“However, the sector has an image problem in the UK and I’m on a mission to change that.

“Too many people see the industry as a stepping-stone at best, but most of them don’t appreciate how rewarding it can be. A true profession!”

The research also found, of the age groups polled, the younger demographic of 18-24 year old’s are most willing to consider a career in hospitality (41 per cent).

Nearly three in 10 (29 per cent) of 25-34 year olds also would, compared to just 16 per cent of the population as a whole.

A spokesperson for Accor said: “We all have an idea of what we want to do with our career when we start out, but often end up compromising, whether that’s on the hours, pay or industry itself.

“The research shows that while people think their dream job doesn’t exist, a lot of the things people are looking for in their job now are very achievable, like having flexibility and variety and simply enjoying their day-to-day role.

“It’s true that hospitality has traditionally been poorly perceived in this country, but role models like Fred are doing a great job to change that.

“There is still a lack of awareness about where a hospitality career can take you, but as the survey suggests, we are seeing more interest from younger generations who are beginning to realise that their aspirations – whether they are about career progression, variety, travel, finances, flexibility or just fun – can be easily met in the right hospitality setting.”

According to the study, perception and reality often don’t align in our careers, as 32 per cent of those polled have less job satisfaction than they thought they’d have.

And 24 per cent feel their job isn’t what they expected it would be.

The typical worker has been in their current role for eight years, but 41 per cent aren’t earning as much as they’d like to be at this stage. While 20 per cent are frustrated they haven’t progressed further than they have.

Many are also dissatisfied with the amount of opportunities they have to travel (39 per cent) and how much fun they have at work (36 per cent).

The OnePoll.com survey also found job enjoyment came top of the most important factors to people in their career (63 per cent), followed by the pay and benefits (61 per cent) and flexibility (39 per cent).

Fred Sirieix added: “I’ve always worked hard, I’m first in and last out and I attribute a lot of my success to that work ethic.

“That pride in a job well done, and the hard work needed to get there is what I’ve learnt in hospitality and for me is the key to career contentment and success no matter what the sector.“

Fred’s Last Resort starts on E4 on 14th March.

