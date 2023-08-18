Jump to content

Drone shot down over central Moscow, no injuries reported

Officials say Russian air defenses shot down a Ukrainian drone over central Moscow and some fragments fell on an exposition center

Via AP news wire
Friday 18 August 2023 07:30

Drone shot down over central Moscow, no injuries reported

Russian air defenses shot down a Ukrainian drone over central Moscow early Friday and some fragments fell on an exposition center, officials said.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the drone was shot down about 4 a.m. (0100 GMT) and there were no injuries or fire caused by the fragments.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said some of the fragments fell on the grounds of the Expocentre, an exhibition complex adjacent to the Moscow City commercial and office complex that was hit twice by drones in the past month.

The area is about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) west of the Kremlin.

The defense ministry called the latest incident “another terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime.”

