What to stream this week: Dua Lipa, Seinfeld's 'Unfrosted' 'Hacks' and 'Welcome to Wrexham'

The return of “Hacks” and a new Jerry Seinfeld movie are some of the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: New episodes of “Behind the Music,” Selena Gomez taking her cooking skills to restaurants and a video game for political junkies.

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM

– Jerry Seinfeld has been very picky about his post-”Seinfeld” projects, but the comedian stars in, co-writes and directs the new Netflix comedy “Unfrosted” (streaming May 3). The film, an origin story for the Pop-Tart, is as stocked with comic talent as it is ridiculousness. Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant and many others co-star in Seinfeld’s satire of Kellogg’s and Post in a heated raced to create a new breakfast treat.

– “Documenting Police Use of Force” is the result of a three-year investigation by PBS’ “Frontline,” The Associated Press and Howard Center for Investigative Journalism examining deaths that have followed police use of tactics known as “less-lethal force.” Though tactics like prone restraint are meant to be less deadly than firearms, the investigation found that their use, or misuse, led to more than 1,000 deaths over 10 years — often in encounters that began with a minor incident. The film begins streaming on APNews.com, PBS.org/frontline and in the PBS app Tuesday at 7 p.m. EDT. It also premieres on PBS stations (check local listings), on Frontline’s YouTube channel at 10 p.m. Tuesday and will be available on the PBS Documentaries Prime Video Channel.

– If you missed “The Holdovers,” Alexander Payne’s Oscar-winning ’70s-set boarding school comic drama, the film arrives Monday on Prime Video. The film was nominated for five Oscars, including best actor for Paul Giamatti, and went home with one: best supporting actress for Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Giamatti stars as a curmudgeonly teacher tasked with watching a student (Dominic Sessa) over Christmas break.

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

NEW MUSIC TO STREAM

— First came “Houdini,” a club-banger with new edge. Then the lively ambitiousness of “Training Season,” and the elastic bass of “Illusion.” The English-Albanian pop superstar Dua Lipa ’s third album, “Radical Optimism,” is built of her longstanding pop sensibilities. But she’s shifted slightly away from the disco-pop of 2020’s “Future Nostalgia” and instead, has embraced pop-psychedelia in influences like Primal Scream and Massive Attack, at least partially thanks to a new collaborator in Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker. It’s a euphoric ride straight to the club, and a reminder of the necessity of danceable music in resilience.

— In the late ’90s and carrying into the 2010s, VH1’s documentary series “Behind the Music” offered in-depth insight into the top performers of the past and present – highlighting their path of success and obstacles faced in the process. For music obsesses, it was an education. If you missed it, or if you’re missing it right now, long no more: Paramount+ will debut new episodes of “Behind the Music” on May 1, spotlighting Bell Biv DeVoe, Trace Adkins and Wolfgang Van Halen. And while you wait: There are episodes from the original series available to stream on Paramount+ right now, featuring everyone from Boy George and Busta Rhymes to Jennifer Lopez and New Kids on the Block.

— Tuareg guitarist Mdou Moctar – and his band, Nigerien guitarist Ahmoudou Madassane, drummer Souleymane Ibrahim, and American bassist Mikey Coltun -- have been celebrated on the global stage for their ferocious psychedelic rock. On their forthcoming album, “Funeral for Justice,” those riffs have only gotten bigger, better, more explosive atop an anti-colonial message. “Oppressed in all three / In addition to lack of unity, ignorance is the third issue,” Moctar sings for Niger, Mali and Algeria on “Sousoume Tamacheq,” a rallying cry for the Tuareg people. And at the foundation is one of the most exciting rock bands in years.

— Maybe the UK-pop firebrand Rachel Chinouriri first hit your timeline when the music video for her song “Never Need Me” featured an unlikely star, the actor Florence Pugh. Or maybe it is from one of her many viral moments on TiKTok (“So My Darling,” anyone?), or from her malleable EPs, 2019’s “Mama’s Boy,” 2021’s “Four In Winter,” and 2022’s “Better Off Without.” Whatever the case, it is time to prepare for her alternative pop in the form of a debut album, “What a Devastating Turns of Events,” out May 3. Begin with the whistled-hook and talk-sung lyrics of single “It Is What It Is.”

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

NEW SHOWS TO STREAM

— The long-awaited third season of “Hacks,” starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder returns May 2. The show picks up about a year after the finale of season two, with its two stars seemingly worlds apart. Smart’s Deborah Vance is at the top of her stand-up game in Las Vegas and Einbinder’s Ava is busy working as a writer in Los Angeles. The separation doesn’t last long as the two can’t seem to quit each other. Another reason to tune in? The comedic duo Paul W. Downs and Megan Stalter (playing agent Jimmy and his not at all trusty assistant, Kayla) have been bumped up to series regulars. “Hacks” returns for season 3 on May 2 on Max.

— Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds continue their grand experiment of owning a football club on season three of FX’s “Welcome to Wrexham.” We begin with a rewind to last summer –- with the Red Dragons on a high, touring America and enjoying the perks of upgrades to their facility. “Welcome to Wrexham” season 3 debuts May 2 on FX. Streams next day on Hulu.

— While fans wait for the sixth and final season of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a new Elisabeth Moss series called “The Veil” is coming to Hulu from FX. The series takes place in the high-stakes world of international espionage with Moss portraying a MI6 agent. “I can change into anything, become 100 strangers,” Moss says in the show’s trailer. “The Veil” streams on Hulu beginning April 30.

— We watched Selena Gomez learn to cook over Zoom for four seasons of “Selena + Chef,” and now she’s ready to say “Yes, Chef!” in restaurant kitchens. In her new Food Network series “Selena + Restaurant,” Gomez and her bestie Raquelle Stevens visit popular LA-area restaurants to try to create a dish that would make the menu. The show premieres May 2 on Food Network and streams on Max.

— The best-selling book “The Tatooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris has been adapted as a limited series for Peacock. It tells the true story of a Slovakian Jewish man named Lale Sokolov, sent to Auschwitz and given the job of tattooing fellow prisoners. He ends up falling in love with a girl named Gita. The story is told through flashbacks and Harvey Keitel plays an older Lale, recounting the experience to Morris — played by Melanie Lynskey. The series debuts May 2 on Peacock.

— The comedy festival Netflix is a Joke is upping the ante by offering some events live on the streamer. Katt Williams, known for his no holds barred commentary is set to go live with a stand-up set called “Woke Folk” on May 4. And Kevin Hart will host “The Roast of Tom Brady” on May 5. “I played in the NFL, so I’m not worried about a bunch of comedians, trust me,” taunted the seven-time Super Bowl winner in a video shared with NBC’s “TODAY “show. Brady says he does not know who will appear to roast him.

— Alicia Rancilio

NEW VIDEO GAMES TO PLAY

— Judging from the polls, a lot of Americans aren’t happy with their choices in this fall’s presidential election. Thank goodness for The Political Machine 2024, which lets you create your own White House candidate from scratch. Sure, you can play as Donald Trump, Joe Biden, or an also-ran like Ron DeSantis or Nikki Haley, but why not try to get yourself or your grandma or your favorite teacher elected? Publisher Stardock, best known for intergalactic strategy epics like Sins of a Solar Empire, has cranked up The Political Machine every four years since 2004, and this season’s edition adds primaries, debates and action cards that “undermine your opponents and bolster your campaign.” Hit the stump Thursday, May 2, on PC.

— Lou Kesten

