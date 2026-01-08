Saudi Arabia alleges UAE smuggled Yemen separatist leader wanted for treason out of the country
Saudi Arabia alleges the United Arab Emirates smuggled a wanted separatist leader out of Yemen
Bookmark
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks
Saudi Arabia alleged Thursday that the United Arab Emirates smuggled a separatist leader in Yemen wanted for treason out of the country and flew him to Abu Dhabi.
The UAE had no immediate reaction to the claim, which further escalates tensions between the neighboring nations on the Arabian Peninsula.
A Saudi military statement claimed Aidarous al-Zubaidi, the leader of the Southern Transitional Council, fled Yemen by boat to Somalia. Then, UAE officials flew al-Zubaidi to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the Emirates, the statement said.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks