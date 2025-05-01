Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Weekend round of nuclear talks between US and Iran are postponed, Oman says

Oman has announced that pllanned negotiations between Iran and the United States this weekend over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program have been postponed

Via AP news wire
Thursday 01 May 2025 15:19 BST
Planned negotiations between Iran and the United States this weekend over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program have been postponed, Oman announced Thursday.

A message online from Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi made the announcement in a post on the social platform X.

“For logistical reasons we are rescheduling the US Iran meeting provisionally planned for Saturday May 3rd,” he wrote. “New dates will be announced when mutually agreed.”

Al-Busaidi did not elaborate. Iran and the U.S. did not immediately acknowledge al-Busaidi’s comments.

The talks Saturday were to be held in Rome.

