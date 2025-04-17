Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dubai's Mall of the Emirates, home to a ski slope, to get $1.3 billion renovation

The operator of Dubai’s sprawling Mall of the Emirates, home to an indoor ski slope in the desert sheikhdom, has plans for a $1.3 billion renovation at the mall

Via AP news wire
Thursday 17 April 2025 14:32 BST

The operator of Dubai's sprawling Mall of the Emirates, home to an indoor ski slope in the desert sheikhdom, announced plans Wednesday for a $1.3 billion renovation at the mall.

The Dubai-based firm Majid Al Futtaim said the project would turn the mall “into a next-generation lifestyle destination.”

It said another 20,000 square meters (215,278 square feet) of additional space would be added to bring in another 100 stores to the mall, which already has hundreds of shops and restaurants. The mall saw over 40 million visitors in 2024.

The mall, which sits along the 12-lane Sheikh Zayed Road, long has been a landmark in the city, alongside its other major shopping destination, Dubai Mall. The malls are popular in Dubai's summer months, when temperatures routinely reach 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit) with high humidity.

Mall of the Emirates first opened in 2005.

