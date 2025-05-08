Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Long-haul carrier Emirates reports record annual profit of $5.2 billion

Via AP news wire
Thursday 08 May 2025 07:31 BST
Long-haul carrier Emirates reported on Thursday that it earned annual profits of $5.2 billion, making it one of the world’s most-profitable airlines.

The Dubai-based carrier served 53.7 million passengers out of its hub of Dubai International Airport.

The overall Emirates Group, owned by Dubai’s sovereign wealth fund, saw annual profits of $5.6 billion.

Emirates serves as a crucial link in East-West travel and is the crown jewel of what experts and diplomats refer to as “Dubai Inc.” — a series of interconnected companies overseen by the sheikhdom’s ruling Al Maktoum family.

