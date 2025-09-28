Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Steelers backup QB Skylar Thompson robbed in Dublin, report says

The Pittsburgh Steelers confirmed that backup quarterback Skylar Thompson was involved in an incident Friday night after a report that the player had been robbed

Via AP news wire
Sunday 28 September 2025 16:28 BST
Vikings Steelers Football
Vikings Steelers Football

The Pittsburgh Steelers confirmed that backup quarterback Skylar Thompson was involved in an incident Friday night after a report that the player had been robbed.

The Irish Independent newspaper reported Sunday that Thompson was assaulted and robbed in Dublin on Friday night.

Thompson was not playing Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings in what is Ireland's first regular-season NFL game.

“We are aware of a situation involving Skylar Thompson on Friday night in Dublin. We will have no further comment at this time as we are working with NFL security to gather more information regarding the incident,” Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said.

The Independent reported that Thompson was briefly hospitalized with minor injuries.

The NFL did not immediately comment.

