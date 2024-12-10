Dutch police arrest 3 with possible links to huge apartment explosion that killed 6 in The Hague
Dutch police say they have arrested three suspects who might have been involved in the explosion and fire that killed six people in an apartment building in The Hague over the weekend
Dutch police said Tuesday that they have arrested three suspects who might have been involved in the explosion and fire that killed six people in an apartment building in The Hague over the weekend.
Authorities had said they were investigating “all possibilities” that could have caused the disaster, and the arrests indicate there might have been a criminal intent.
“More arrests are not excluded,” The Hague police said in a statement.
It didn't elaborate on any reason for the arrests and said the three were seen as “possibly implicated in the explosion.” Police also seized several vehicles, but they said that it was unclear whether they included the one which was seen driving away at high speed from the site shortly after the explosion.
Early Saturday, residents of the northeastern neighborhood of Mariahoeve in The Hague heard the blast and screams before dawn, and authorities were still working at the scene of collapsed homes on Tuesday.