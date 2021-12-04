Former Dutch queen Beatrix tests positive for coronavirus

The Dutch royal house says that Princess Beatrix, the 83-year-old former Dutch queen, has tested positive for the coronavirus

Via AP news wire
Saturday 04 December 2021 20:45
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Princess Beatrix, the 83-year-old former Dutch queen, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the royal house announced Saturday.

In a statement, the royal house said Beatrix got tested after feeling “mild cold symptoms.” It said she is in isolation at home and abiding by rules for people who have tested positive. The princess lives in a castle in the central Netherlands.

Beatrix was queen of the Netherlands for 33 years until abdicating in 2013, when her eldest son, Willem-Alexander, became king.

Last week she visited the Caribbean island of Curacao which is part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. At the time, she told reporters she had had her COVID-19 booster shot.

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

