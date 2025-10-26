Voters in Dutch general election have 27 parties and 1,166 candidates to choose from

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dutch voters in Wednesday's general election are spoiled for choice.

The country's electoral commission has registered no fewer than 27 parties and 1,166 candidates vying for the 150 seats up for grabs in the House of Representatives.

That means a big ballot paper because it bears the names of all the parties and the candidates on each party’s list. The results is ruffled papers as voters wrangle big ballots and use a small red pencil to mark their choice, before folding up the paper and squeezing it through a slot in the ballot box. When polling booths close, vote counters around the country have to unfold the sheets all over again to tally the results.

The unwieldy sheet has become such an issue that this year, five municipalities are experimenting with streamlined smaller ballot papers. They include a list of parties and numbers, while candidate names and their numbers are on a separate poster in voting booths.

The size of the ballot paper is a potent symbol for the fragmentation of Dutch politics in an age of increasingly deep divisions in society, but it's not a new phenomenon.

There have long been many parties in Dutch politics but in the past a few big names took the lion’s share of votes, making coalition forming easier. In 1986, for example, 27 parties were on the ballot and nine won at least one seat, but three parties — the Christian Democrats, Labor Party and center-right People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy — dominated with 54, 52 and 27 seats, respectively.

This year's vote looks close, according to polls, with the far-right Party for Freedom led by anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders on course to win for the second successive election, but center-left and center-right parties also in contention.

All a party needs to do to get on the ballot is pay a deposit of 11,250 euros ($13,077) and collect 580 declarations of support.

To determine who gets seats, the electoral commission adds up all the valid votes and divides them by the 150 seats. For example, in 2023 there were 10,432.726 valid votes, meaning that any party that garnered 69,551 or more got a seat. That was good news for the populist JA21, which got 71,345 votes and one seat, but less so for BVNL / Groep Van Haga that polled 52,913 votes and came away empty-handed.

The large number of options translates into a plethora of parties in parliament. When the last four-party coalition government collapsed earlier this year, there were 15 parties in the House of Representatives.

That, in turn, makes forming a coalition increasingly difficult. Talks to cobble together a government that can command a majority can take months.