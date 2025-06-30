Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Is EA Sports reviving its college basketball video game franchise?

EA Sports sent a cryptic tweet that hints at the revival of its college basketball video game franchise

The Associated Press
Monday 30 June 2025 18:51 BST
NBA Draft Forwards Basketball
NBA Draft Forwards Basketball (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

EA Sports sent a cryptic tweet on Monday that hints at the revival of its college basketball video game franchise.

Although not as popular as its college football franchise that was revived last year, EA was among the industry's leaders in basketball gaming in the early 2000s. Its NCAA Basketball games (with earlier iterations named NCAA March Madness) were discontinued in 2009.

“Bring the Madness. Let’s run it back. #CBB #ItsInTheGame,” EA Sports tweeted.

“There’s nothing like College Sports,” another one of its accounts tweeted.

2K Games, whose NBA 2K franchise is the most popular basketball game in the market, also used to have a college basketball franchise.

Both developers ended their college hoops games due to multiple variables, not limited to player likeness concerns which froze EA’s college football franchise.

A public relations representative for EA Sports wasn't able to provide further details on plans for a college basketball game. The rep referred The Associated Press back to the tweet.

A 2K rep did not immediately respond to the AP's inquiry about their plans for college basketball gaming.

___

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/sports

