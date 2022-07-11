Jump to content
There's another chance to catch a supermoon on Wednesday

If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance this week

Via AP news wire
Monday 11 July 2022 14:53
Supermoon
Supermoon
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance.

This month’s full moon is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon's orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.

That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.

One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon” — a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.

The supermoon on June 14 was the “Strawberry moon” because it’s the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

