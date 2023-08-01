AP PHOTOS: The first supermoon in August rises around the world

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The first of two supermoons in August graced the skies on Tuesday.

A supermoon is broadly defined as a full moon that is closer to the Earth than normal. That makes it appear slightly brighter and bigger in the sky.

The next one is on the night of Aug. 30. Because it’s the second full moon in the same month, it will be what’s called a blue moon.