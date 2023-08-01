AP PHOTOS: The first supermoon in August rises around the world
The Associated Press
Tuesday 01 August 2023 22:27
AP PHOTOS: The first supermoon in August rises around the worldShow all 9
The first of two supermoons in August graced the skies on Tuesday.
A supermoon is broadly defined as a full moon that is closer to the Earth than normal. That makes it appear slightly brighter and bigger in the sky.
The next one is on the night of Aug. 30. Because it’s the second full moon in the same month, it will be what’s called a blue moon.