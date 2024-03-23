Watch live: Sydney switches off lights of iconic landmarks for Earth Hour

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Major buildings in Sydney, Australia, are switching off their lights in honour of Earth Hour.

The WWF (World Wide Fund) are hosting the annual event, which has been taking place since 2007, to encourage the world to think more carefully about climate change, and their own carbon footprint.

Global landmarks, including the Sydney Opera House and Council Chambers, will switch off for an hour in solidarity, and members of the public are being encouraged to shut down any unnecessary electrical devices to mark the occasion.

It takes place at 20:30 in each country’s local time, and Earth Hour is particularly poignant in Sydney, as that’s where it began, with 2.2 million people switching off their lights.

The London Eye, Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour, and buildings in Tokyo are among other major locations taking part.