Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Sydney switches off lights of iconic landmarks for Earth Hour

Sophie Thompson
Saturday 23 March 2024 10:36
Comments
Close

Major buildings in Sydney, Australia, are switching off their lights in honour of Earth Hour.

The WWF (World Wide Fund) are hosting the annual event, which has been taking place since 2007, to encourage the world to think more carefully about climate change, and their own carbon footprint.

Global landmarks, including the Sydney Opera House and Council Chambers, will switch off for an hour in solidarity, and members of the public are being encouraged to shut down any unnecessary electrical devices to mark the occasion.

It takes place at 20:30 in each country’s local time, and Earth Hour is particularly poignant in Sydney, as that’s where it began, with 2.2 million people switching off their lights.

The London Eye, Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour, and buildings in Tokyo are among other major locations taking part.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in