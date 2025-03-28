A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday (28 March ), sending tremors as far as Bangkok, and prompting Thai prime minister to declare a state of emergency.
Dozens of people were reportedly trapped after a skyscraper under construction collapsed in Bangkok’s Chatuchak District following the quake.
At least 43 people are thought to be trapped and two people were killed in the incident - with seven people rescued from the debris so far.
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake had a depth of 10km (6.2 miles) and was centred about 17km from Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city.
A strong 6.4-magnitude aftershock followed the initial tremor.
