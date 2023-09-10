Watch live: Rescuers search for survivors following deadly earthquake in Morocco

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Warning: This livestream contains scenes that some viewers may find distressing.

Rescuers look for survivors as at least 2,012 people were killed and 2,059 were injured following a powerful earthquake that struck Morocco.

The quake was the strongest tremor to hit the North African country in the last century, according to Morocco’s National Geophysical Institute.

The tremors were centred in the High Atlas mountains late on Friday night (8 September).

The epicentre was said to be in the Ighil area, about 40 miles (70km) south of Marrakech.

Rescuers are still searching for survivors under rubble. The historic old city of Marrakech suffered extensive damage.

The damage from the quake could take several years to repair, according to the Red Cross.