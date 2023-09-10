Watch live: Rescuers search for survivors following deadly earthquake in Morocco
Warning: This livestream contains scenes that some viewers may find distressing.
Rescuers look for survivors as at least 2,012 people were killed and 2,059 were injured following a powerful earthquake that struck Morocco.
The quake was the strongest tremor to hit the North African country in the last century, according to Morocco’s National Geophysical Institute.
The tremors were centred in the High Atlas mountains late on Friday night (8 September).
The epicentre was said to be in the Ighil area, about 40 miles (70km) south of Marrakech.
Rescuers are still searching for survivors under rubble. The historic old city of Marrakech suffered extensive damage.
The damage from the quake could take several years to repair, according to the Red Cross.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies