Watch live as President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden host an Easter Egg Roll at the White House on Monday (1 April).

The 2024 event will be split into nine sessions with around 40,000 people taking part, including thousands of military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors.

Tickets to the general public were distributed to people from around the country in a public online lottery.

According to the White House, the South Lawn and Ellipse will be transformed “into a school community, full of fun educational activities for children of all ages to enjoy.”

The White House Easter Egg Roll dates to 1878, when President Rutherford B. Hayes opened the White House lawn to children after they were kicked off the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.