AP News Digest 6:40 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

——————————

TOP STORIES

—————————-

VIRUS-OUTBREAK — In much of Eastern Europe coronavirus deaths are high and vaccination rates are low, but politicians have hesitated to impose the measures to curb the virus that experts are calling for. A World Health Organization official declared earlier this month that Europe is again the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. While several Western European countries are seeing spikes in infections, it is nations to the East that are driving fatalities. By Dusan Stojanovic and Jovana Gec. SENT: 1,010 words, photos.

MYANMAR-STRUGGLING-ECONOMY — The military takeover in Myanmar has set its economy back years, if not decades, as political unrest and violence disrupt banking, trade and livelihoods and millions slide deeper into poverty. By Elaine Kurtenbach. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

BELARUS-LUKASHENKO — For most of his 27 years as Belarus’ authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko’s repressions and truculent statements frequently offended the West. This year, that belligerence is directly affecting Europe. By Jim Heintz. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

EMIRATES-DUBAI-AIR-SHOW —Dubai’s biennial Air Show opens to a world still reeling from the pandemic and an aviation industry hard-hit by the coronavirus, but on the mend. Boeing and Airbus have traditionally been the stars of the aviation trade show, competing for multibillion-dollar Gulf-based airline purchases and hammering out final details minutes before back-to-back press conferences. This year, however, the five-day exhibition is expected to be much more muted than in past years due to the subdued state of flying and travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic and delays in the global supply chain that have affected plane manufacturers. By Aya Batrawy and Isabel Debre. SENT: 810 words, photos.

—————————————

TRENDING NEWS

—————————————-

BRITAIN-QUEEN — Queen Elizabeth II has sprained her back and will not attend the Remembrance service in central London to remember Britain’s war dead, Buckingham Palace saiys. SENT: 360 words, photos.

LIBYA — The son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi has announced his candidacy for the country’s presidential election next month, Libya’s election agency says. SENT: 100 words.

BULGARIA-HOSPITAL-FIRE — Fire in COVID hospital kills 3 in Bulgaria. SENT: 160 words.

OBIT-JOHN-ARTIS — John Artis, co-defendant of ‘Hurricane’ Carter, dies at 75. SENT: 410 words, photo.

CRUISING PYTHON-FLORIDA — Python hitches sailboat ride from Florida Keys to mainland. SENT: 240 words.

———————————————————————-

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

——————————————————————-

VIRUS OUTBREAK NURSING-HOMES — 8 dead from COVID, 89 infected at Connecticut nursing home. SENT: 200 words.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NEBRASKA-ZOO-CATS — Three snow leopards have died at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo in Nebraska of complications from COVID-19. SENT: 110 words.

—————————-

NATIONAL

—————————-

SCOTTSDALE-SCHOOL-DISTRICT-PARENTS-DOSSIER — Scottsdale police have announced that they were investigating allegations against a school board president who the school district’s superintendent has said allegedly distributed a dossier on some parents, including photos and personal finances. SENT: 330 words.

———————————

INTERNATIONAL

———————————

INDIA-POLLUTION — Sky obscured by thick, gray smog. Monuments and high-rise buildings swallowed by a blanket of haze. People struggling to breathe. In the Indian capital, it is that time of the year again. The city’s air quality index fell into the “very poor” category, according to SAFAR, India’s main environmental monitoring agency, and in many areas levels of the deadly particulate matter reached around six times the global safety threshold. SENT: 570 words, photos.

MIGRATION-POLAND-BELARUS — Polish authorities has reported that a group of migrants who tried to cross the border from Belarus attacked Polish police officers with stones, hitting one in the helmet. SENT: 370 words, photos. With MIGRATION-POLAND-MUSLIM VOLUNTEER — Polish Muslim leader helps feed migrants and soldiers (sent).

JAPAN-EX-PRINCESS-DEPARTURE — A Japanese princess who gave up the her royal status to marry her commoner college sweetheart has left f-or New York, as the couple pursued happiness as newlyweds and left behind a nation that has criticized their romance. SENT: 560 words, photos.

VENEZUELA-RECORD-ORCHESTRA ATTEMPT — Hundreds of violins, violas and double basses sounded at Venezuela’s military academy, then woodwinds, brass and percussion gradually joined in — and thousands of musicians, mostly children and adolescents, were playing with a single goal: setting the record as the world’s largest orchestra. SENT: 510 words, photos.

BULGARIA_ELECTION — Bulgarians are heading to the polls to elect a new parliament and a new president amid a surge of coronavirus infections. Some 6.7 million eligible voters hope that after inconclusive general elections in April and July, the third attempt to elect 240 lawmakers will result in a government to lead the European Union’s poorest member out of health and economic crises. SENT: 480 words, photos.

VATICAN-THE-POOR — Pope Francis decried societies which rush indifferently past the poor, often judging them instead of helping them, as he celebrated Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica attended by 2,000 indigent people. SENT: 320 words, photos.

SUDAN -- Qatar-based satellite news network Al-Jazeera says its bureau chief in Sudan was detained by security forces. The network said on Twitter that Sudanese rces raided the home of Al-Musallami al-Kabbashi. SENT: 270 words, photos.

KOSOVO-MUNICIPAL-ELECTIONS — Kosovo is holding runoff municipal elections in almost two-thirds of the country after the center-right opposition parties dominated in the first round. SENT: 240 words, photos.

——————————————

HOW TO REACH US

——————————————-

At the Nerve Center, Vincent K. Willis can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.