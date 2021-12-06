ECB plans to redesign euro bills, decision expected in 2024

The European Central Bank says it plans to redesign its euro banknotes, with a final decision on the new look expected in 2024

Via AP news wire
Monday 06 December 2021 09:02
Germany Euro Banknotes
Germany Euro Banknotes
(2001 AP)

The European Central Bank said Monday that it plans to redesign its euro banknotes, with a final decision on the new look expected in 2024.

The euro was introduced in cash form in 2002, with banknotes based on what the Frankfurt-based central bank for the 19-nation euro area calls an “ages and styles” theme — with generic windows, doorways and bridges from various eras that don't represent any specific place or monument. They have undergone one relatively minor update in that time.

“After 20 years, it’s time to review the look of our banknotes to make them more relatable to Europeans of all ages and backgrounds,” ECB President Christine Lagarde said in a statement.

She said that euro banknotes "are a tangible and visible symbol that we stand together in Europe, particularly in times of crisis, and there is still a strong demand for them.”

The ECB said it will create focus groups to gather opinions from people across the continent on possible themes for the future notes. A “theme advisory group” with one expert from each eurozone country will then submit a shortlist of suggested new themes to the ECB's governing council.

Recommended

The bank said it will seek public input on the proposals, then hold a design competition for the new banknotes before again consulting the public. Its governing council will make a final decision and decide on when the new banknotes might be issued.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in