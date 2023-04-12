Jump to content

Watch live: Bank of England governor speaks in Washington DC amid fears of interest rate hike

Holly Patrick
Wednesday 12 April 2023 14:17
Watch live as Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, speaks at the Institute of International Finance on Wednesday, 12 April, amid fears of interest rate hike.

Mr Bailey will cover “the shifting risk landscape” in a speech as investors listen closely for any hint of whether a 12th straight hike is needed in May to bury risks from a rise in inflation in 2022.

It comes after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced that it expects interest rates in major economies to fall in the future due to low productivity and ageing populations.

The financial agency concluded that their suggests recent increases in real interest rates are likely to be temporary.

“When inflation is brought back under control, advanced economies’ central banks are likely to ease monetary policy and bring real interest rates back towards pre-pandemic levels,” an IMF blog read.

