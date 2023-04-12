For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, speaks at the Institute of International Finance on Wednesday, 12 April, amid fears of interest rate hike.

Mr Bailey will cover “the shifting risk landscape” in a speech as investors listen closely for any hint of whether a 12th straight hike is needed in May to bury risks from a rise in inflation in 2022.

It comes after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced that it expects interest rates in major economies to fall in the future due to low productivity and ageing populations.

The financial agency concluded that their suggests recent increases in real interest rates are likely to be temporary.

“When inflation is brought back under control, advanced economies’ central banks are likely to ease monetary policy and bring real interest rates back towards pre-pandemic levels,” an IMF blog read.

