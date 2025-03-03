A West African mission sent to Guinea-Bissau to resolve dispute leaves following president's threats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A mission by a West African regional bloc sent to Guinea-Bissau to resolve a dispute over elections there has left the country, following threats by President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, according to a statement.

The dispute over the end date of Embalo’s term has escalated tensions and raised fears of unrest in the small West African nation of Guinea-Bissau, which has endured multiple coups since gaining independence from Portugal over 50 years ago.

The opposition argues that Embalo’s term, which began in 2020, should have ended last week while the country’s supreme court ruled that it ends on Sept. 4. Last month, Embalo announced that the next presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on Nov. 30.

The bloc, known as ECOWAS, said its mission left early on Saturday. It was deployed from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28 together with the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel to help broker a consensus on when to hold the presidential election.

ECOWAS is West Africa's top political and economic authority, often collaborating with states to solve various domestic challenges. In recent years, however, it has struggled to reverse coups in the region and disputes with citizens complaining of not benefitting from their country's natural resources.

Embalo says he has survived two attempts to overthrow him. After the most recent one in Dec. 2023, which involved a shootout between the national and presidential guard, he dissolved the opposition-controlled parliament, accusing it of passivity.

Last week, Embalo met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss potential economic and security ties as Russia has emerged as the security partner of choice for a growing number of African governments, displacing traditional allies such as France and the United States.