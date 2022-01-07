Tallest Galapagos volcano erupts, spewing lava, ash
The tallest mountain in the Galapagos islands is erupting, spewing lava down its flanks and clouds of ash over the Pacific Ocean
The tallest mountain in the Galapagos islands was erupting on Friday, spewing lava down its flanks and clouds of ash over the Pacific Ocean according to Ecuador's Geophysical Institute.
A cloud of gas and ash from Wolf Volcano rose to 3793 meters (12,444 feet) above sea level following the eruption that began shortly before midnight Wednesday local time, the Institute said.
There was no immediate danger to populated areas, which are located at the opposite side of Isabela island, the largest in the Galapagos chain. But the Environment Ministry said eight people, including national park guards and scientists doing field work on pink iguanas living on the volcano’s slopes, were evacuated from the area.
The 1,701-meter (5,580-foot) volcano is one of numerous active volcanos in the Galapagos, which are nearly 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) from mainland South America
Images taken from afar and circulated by the government showed glowing lava piercing the pre-dawn darkness.
The volcano last erupted in 2015.
