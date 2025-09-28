Violent clash over fuel prices in Ecuador leaves 1 protester dead and 12 soldiers injured

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A violent clash Sunday in Ecuador between law enforcement authorities and Indigenous people protesting the end of a fuel subsidy left one civilian dead and 12 soldiers injured.

The military and the national Indigenous organization behind the demonstrations traded blame for the violence that developed in the Andean community north of the capital, Quito. Ecuador’s ministries of Defense and Interior did not immediately acknowledge the protester’s death.

The Regional Foundation for Human Rights Advice in a statement said the male protester “died after being shot.” The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador, the largest Indigenous organization in the country, in a separate statement said the 46-year-old man was killed as the result of government “repression” that left another demonstrator “in critical condition.”

Ecuador’s Prosecutor’s Office in a post on X said it will open an investigation with a team specialized in the unlawful use of force to “guarantee the objectivity of the process.”

The Armed Forces also reported on X that the 12 soldiers were injured while guarding a convoy transporting food to areas of northern Ecuador. The post said the soldiers were “ambushed” by “infiltrated” groups but did not elaborate further.

The CINE called for the demonstrations after President Daniel Noboa ordered on Sept. 12 the elimination of a state subsidy for diesel fuel, increasing the price from $1.80 per gallon to $2.80 per gallon.

Sunday marked the seventh day of protests. A state of emergency and curfew remained in effect in the provinces with the largest Indigenous populations.

Noboa has accused the protesters of having links to organized crime and illegal mining groups. Meanwhile, the confederation’s president, Marlon Vargas, has denounced repression by law enforcement and called on international organizations to remain vigilant.

Official figures show that more than 80 people have been arrested in the demonstrations. Thirteen of them face terrorism charges.