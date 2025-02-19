Ecuador will seek foreign military aid to combat drug cartels as violence surges

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa on Wednesday took another step in his effort to enlist foreign military assistance to combat the drug cartels and organized crime groups that have been behind the escalation in violent crime over the past four years.

Noboa, according to a statement from the communications secretariat, ordered the foreign ministry to seek cooperation agreements with “allied nations” that would allow “the incorporation of special forces” on a temporary basis as support for the Ecuadorian police and armed forces. He also urged the opposition-controlled National Assembly to back his initiative.

The statement did not say which countries Ecuador would seek military assistance from.

The spike in violence across the South American country is tied to the trafficking of cocaine produced in neighboring Colombia and Peru. Mexican, Colombian and Balkan cartels have set down roots in Ecuador and operate with assistance from local criminal gangs.

Under Noboa’s watch, the homicide rate dropped from 46.18 per 100,000 people in 2023 to 38.76 per 100,000 people last year. But the rate remained far higher than the 6.85 per 100,000 people in 2019, and the country is already on track to exceed that number this year. January was Ecuador’s deadliest month on record, with 731 homicides.

The conservative Noboa earlier this month won one of two spots in an April runoff election.

Wednesday’s announcement comes months after he asked Ecuador’s Constitutional Court to clear a partial constitutional reform that would allow the installation of foreign military bases in the country. The court ruled in favor of his initiative, which now must be debated twice by the National Assembly and, if approved, ratified in a referendum.

The U.S. military for a decade operated a base in Ecuador that was mainly focused on anti-narcotic operations. But that stopped in 2009, when then-President Rafael Correa ended an agreement with the U.S. citing sovereignty issues.

Security expert Mario Pazmiño told The Associated Press he believes that the government’s proposal does not seek foreign troops for combat, but instead, for help with intelligence gathering and support of ports and maritime interdictions.

