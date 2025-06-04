A Czech deal to build nuclear reactors worth $18 billion is unblocked after a court clears the way

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A deal to build at least two nuclear reactors in Czechia was unblocked Wednesday, after an appeals court dismissed on Wednesday a lower court ruling that blocked the government from signing a deal with South Korea’s KHNP power utility.

The Supreme Administrative Court said that the ruling was not in line with law, meaning the signing of the deal could go ahead.

KHNP won a lucrative public tender last year, beating a competing bid by France’s EDF.

The two new reactors will be built at the existing Dukovany power plant in an effort for the country to wean itself off fossil fuels.

The contract between the dominant power company CEZ, where the Czech state has a majority stake, and KHNP was due to be signed on May 7 but EDF lodged a legal challenge at the regional court in the second-largest Czech city of Brno after the Czech anti-monopoly office dismissed its complaint about the tender.

The regional court said on May 6 that the deal could not be signed before it rules on the EDF case, because then there would be no way to change it even if the French company won.

CEZ and KHNP challenged that.

The two new reactors will complement Dukovany’s four 510-megawatt units that were completed in the 1980s. The total cost is estimated to be over over 400 billion koruna ($18 billion).

The first new reactor is expected to become operational for a trial by 2036, the second about two years later.