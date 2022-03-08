Russia Ukraine War Advisory

EDITORS:

Evacuation of civilians from a besieged Ukrainian city have begun. The U.N. says over 2 million people have fled to neighbouring countries following Russian assault of Ukraine. And oil giant Shell will stop buying Russian oil and natural gas.

Here’s a look at the coverage from our journalists in Moscow, Kyiv, eastern Ukraine and beyond. All times Eastern. You can find all our text, photos and video by clicking in Russia-Ukraine war hub on AP Newsroom.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Buses packed with people fleeing the Russian invasion in Ukraine left two embattled cities Tuesday along safe corridors. Officials said the exodus of refugees from the country reached 2 million. The Russian onslaught has trapped people inside besieged cities that are running low on food, water and medicine amid the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II. Previous attempts to lead civilians to safety have crumbled with renewed attacks. But on Tuesday, video posted by Ukrainian officials showed buses packed with people moving along a snowy road from the eastern city of Sumy and others leaving the besieged post of Mariupol. It was not clear how long the effort would last. By Yuras Karmanau. SENT: 1,400 words, photos, videos. WITH: RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST; RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THINGS TO KNOW (both sent).

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR-ENERGY — Shell says it will stop buying Russian oil and natural gas. The energy giant also said Tuesday that it will shut down its service stations and other operations in the country amid international pressure for companies to sever ties over the invasion of Ukraine. SENT: 200 words, photos. WITH: RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-EXPLAINER-OIL (sent).

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR - REFUGEES — It’s a global day to celebrate women, but many fleeing Ukraine feel only the stress of finding a new life for their children as husbands, brothers and fathers stay behind to defend their country from Russia’s invasion. The United Nations says the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine has reached 2 million, the fastest exodus Europe has seen since World War II. By Justin Spike. SENT: 700 words, photos.

RUSSIA EU-FIGHTING DISSINFORMATION — European Union officials are defending the 27-nation bloc’s decision to ban Russian state-controlled media outlets from broadcasting in the region as decisive steps to check a Kremlin-led “information war.” By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 600 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-MIDEAST DIVISIONS — In a neighborhood of Iraq’s capital, a gigantic poster of Vladimir Putin inscribed with the words “We support Russia” was up for few hours before an Iraqi security force took it down. In Lebanon, the powerful Hezbollah militia railed against the government’s condemnation of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Such wrangling shows the deep divisions over the Ukraine war in the Middle East, where Moscow has made powerful friends among state and non-state actors in recent years while America’s influence waned. By Qassim Abdul-Zahra and Zeina Karam. SENT: 960 words, photos.

GERMANY-UKRAINE-WELCOMING REFUGEES — Tens of thousands of people fleeing the war in Ukraine have been arriving in Berlin daily. Many of those coming to the German capital are staying in private accommodations with friends, relatives or volunteer hosts. City officials have welcomed the solidarity shown by Berliners so far but warn that long-term solutions are needed, too. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 1.7 million people have already fled Ukraine and many more are still trying to leave amid the ongoing conflict. By Kerstin Sopke and Frank Jordans. SENT: 650 words, photos.

HUMANITARIAN CORRIDORS-RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-EXPLAINER — Russia has announced the establishment of safe corridors to allow civilians to leave Ukrainian towns and cities under siege. But there appeared to be few takers. The tactic of siege combined with humanitarian corridors was often used in Syria after Moscow entered the war in 2015 to shore up President Bashar Assad’s forces. The idea is that hostilities are halted for a certain time to allow civilians who need to flee to do so along designated routes or to allow urgent humanitarian aid to enter for civilians who remain. Many people used such corridors in past wars, but their safety and the intent behind them remain in doubt. By Aj Naddaff. SENT: 750 words, photos.

AP PHOTOS: Day 12, humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepens

Video from outside Kyiv captures blast

Ukraine refugees shelter in Romanian hotel ballroom

Drivers in the U.S. react as gas tops $4 per gallon

