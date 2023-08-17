A-level chaos as Tories accused of widening gap between rich and poor pupils

Sign up for a full digest of all the best opinions of the week in our Voices Dispatches email Sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak’s government was accused of making the country’s stark educational divides even worse, as this year’s A-level results showed a “growing disparity” between the most and least advantaged students.

School leaders and experts blamed ministers for the “huge disruption” suffered by school pupils in England after top A-level results plunged by the biggest drop on record due to post-Covid grade deflation.

The “harsh” pre-pandemic grading enforced on English students saw a chasm open up with Wales and Northern Ireland, while results also revealed the stark north-side divide and the yawning gap in attainment at private and state schools.

The Ucas website crashed on Thursday as 73,000 fewer A* and A grades were given than last year and the pass rate hit its lowest level for 15 years – sparking chaos for the hundreds of thousands of pupils hoping to secure a university place.

Amid the scramble, Ucas figures showed that the number of students accepted on to UK degree courses fell this year, down 2.6 per cent on last year. It came as school leaders pleaded for employers to show “flexibility” over the huge change in grades from the Covid era.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan was widely condemned for telling pupils “not to worry”, as she dismissed their fears about university places and jobs. “They won’t ask you anything about your A-level grades in 10 years’ time,” she told GB News.

Labour’s shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said that suggesting results were irrelevant was “plain wrong” and “downright rude”, adding: “She’s talking down England’s young people, and she needs to apologise.”

The proportion of A or A* grades was down to 27.2 per cent – down from a peak of 44.8 per cent during the Covid crisis. England saw the steepest fall, with only 26.5 per cent of pupils getting the top grades, compared to 34 per cent in Wales and 37.5 per cent in Northern Ireland.

Prof Mary Richardson, professor of educational assessment at UCL, said it was “very harsh” on English pupils, since exam regulators took a more gradual approach in Wales and Northern Ireland, where they do not expect to return to pre-pandemic grading standards until 2024.

“We should have smoothed it out over several years to avoid this kind of huge disruption,” she told The Independent. “It’s very unfair on this year’s pupils. The grade deflation is exacerbating the socio-economic divide.”

Archive Stimpson, Henry Copplestone and Tom Benton react after receiving their A-level results at Langley School in Loddon, Norfolk (PA)

Prof Richardson and other social mobility experts pointed to figures showing that the attainment gap for the top A-level grades between comprehensive schools and fee-paying independents continues to be even larger than it was before the pandemic, although it has narrowed slightly this year.

Some 22.0 per cent of A-level entries at comprehensives in England were awarded grades of A or above, compared with 47.4 per cent at independent schools – a huge gap of 25.4 points. This is larger than the 24.7-point gap in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

There is also an 8.3 percentage point difference between the proportion of entries awarded A or above in south-east England (30.3 per cent) and north-east England (22 per cent) this year. The is larger than the 5.3-point gap in 2019.

Lee Elliot Major, social mobility professor at the University of Exeter, said: “Such stark differences depending on where you live and what type of school you go to is grossly unfair. The insistence on a big change this year hasn’t helped – but the biggest driver of the socio-economic divide is the lack of support during Covid.”

Prof Major added: “We’ve definitely going backwards on social mobility – we badly need to up our game. Unless the government commits to a long-term Covid recovery programme, sadly we will see education inequalities get ever wider.”

Education secretary Gillian Keegan said no-one will care about ‘your A-level grades in 10 years’ time’ (PA Wire)

Education leaders mourned the government’s plan to cut the level of catch-up funding – aimed at helping disadvantaged pupils after Covid – from 60 per cent to 25 per cent from September.

“The implementation of catch-up funding was weak, and schools will increasingly struggle to fund it – we need government come up with something much more ambitious,” said Sarah Atkinson of the Social Mobility Foundation.

Labour accused the Tories of “overseeing the managed decline of education across the north of England and Midlands”. Sir Keir Starmer’s party also pointed to figures showing that only one in seven secondary school students receiving any support from government-funded tutoring.

Sam Freedman, former top adviser to Michael Gove at the Department for Education, told The Independent: “Parents and pupils are entitled to be pretty annoyed. There’s a very clear unfairness for this year’s cohort. It could have been done more gently.”

However, Ms Keegan insisted the “deflation” of A-levels in England is fair. “This is now the time we’ve chosen, and we think it is the right time – it is two years after the pandemic – that we return to the normal grading system.”

Munira Wilson, the Liberal Democrats’ education spokesperson, said Ms Keegan’s “not to worry” comments to pupils were “grossly out of touch”. She added: “Her department needs to get a grip on our education system and apologise for the unhealed damage caused by the pandemic.”

Ms Keegan defended her claim that nobody would care about an individual’s exam results in 10 years. “It is true, it is just real,” she told Sky News.

Prof Richardson said she was “incensed” by Ms Keegan’s remarks. “Employers may not understand what achievement looks like after Covid – it could be very harsh on this year’s students.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), called on employers to be “humane” with this year’s school leavers. He said it was important for them “to understand the context that if a youngster is applying to them and it has got lower grades … there is a reason for that”.