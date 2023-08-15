Sign up for a full digest of all the best opinions of the week in our Voices Dispatches email Sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A-level students have been advised “to make a plan ahead of results day” to avoid any disappointment.

Clare Marchant, chief executive of Ucas, said the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service is expecting “the majority who want to go to university or college will secure their preferred choice”.

But, with 28,000 courses on offer in Clearing, she stressed “UCAS will be on hand to support applicants in their decision-making journey”.

“Clearing is used by students with differing qualifications and grades, not just those who didn’t get the results they were expecting, It is a chance for any student to re-evaluate their choices,” she added.

“However, with more pathways available and greater competition for the most selective courses at the most selective institutions, we are advising students to make a plan ahead of results day. We suggest that students do their research so they are aware of all their options, across both undergraduate degrees and apprenticeships.”

Clearing is available to students who do not meet the conditions of their offer on A-level results day, as well as those who did not receive any offers.

If students have changed their minds about what or where they wish to study can also use clearing.

Here’s everything you need to know about how clearing works and what will happen if you don’t get the A-level grades you wanted

When do A-level results come out?

A-level results day for this year will be on Thursday 17 August.

When can I pick up my results?

Results can be picked up from schools and further education colleges any time after 8am on results day.

However, you'll need to find out the exact times from your school as these may vary.

(PA)

What do I do if I get the grades I did not want?

Ucas has said if the grades you received are not what you had in mind, there are plenty of options available for you.

The first thing students are advised to do is to speak to a teacher or adviser who will be able to assist with exploring options and next steps.

Here are a few other options according to Ucas:

• Speak to the university or college as they may be flexible especially if you narrowly missed your offer.

• Appeal your grade. Ucas has said you should discuss this with your school or college but it should not stop you from researching opportunities in clearing.

• Apply through clearing.

• Explore apprenticeships. You can find out more on the Ucas apprenticeship hub .

• Consider other options such as a gap year or going straight into the working world. More information can be found here .

If you’re still feeling stuck, Ms Marchant has said there is “lots of support for students and we have guidance available on the phones, on social media and through the UCAS Hub – including information on how to prepare for results day, how Clearing works, the options available and much more.”

What can we expect from this year’s exam results?

In England, exams regulator Ofqual has said this year’s national results will be lower than last year, but they are expected to be similar to 2019 – the last year before Covid.

The aim to return to pre-pandemic grading comes after Covid-19 led to an increase in top GCSE and A-level grades in 2020 and 2021, with results based on teacher assessments instead of exams.

But schools minister Nick Gibb has said “additional protection” is in place this year where grade boundaries will be altered if senior examiners find national evidence of a drop in standards compared with 2019.

“A typical student in 2019 – given the same level of ability, the same level of diligence – the likelihood is that same student would get the same grades in 2023 as they would have done in 2019,” he told the PA news agency.

How does clearing work?

According to the official Ucas website, clearing matches applicants to university spots that have not been filled yet and is available to anyone who has applied via the Ucas Undergraduate application and does not yet have any offers.

Clearing runs from 8 July to 18 October and you are eligible if:

• If you are applying after 30 June

• If you did not receive any offers or none you wanted to accept

• If you did not meet the conditions of your offer

• If you’ve paid the multiple choice application fee of £26.50

• If you have declined your firm place using the ‘decline my place’ option on the application

“Courses in Clearing aren’t just the ones nobody wants – there are many reasons why courses are still available. It’s an opportunity for those who have missed their conditions, or had a last-minute change of heart about the university or course they want to study,” the Ucas website has said.

How do I use clearing?

The best place to start would be to check if there are any vacancies available via the Ucas website . In the search tab, you can enter the course of your choice, study level and entry year.

After you have found the course you want to apply to, you should give the university of your choice a call to see if you meet its entry requirement and if there are still spots available.

On the Ucas website, it states that if the university gives you an offer and you wish to accept it, you can add the clearing choice to your application. This can be done by clicking ‘Add Clearing Choice’ and filling in the course details by the date the university gave you on the phone.

Applicants can only add one choice at a time, but the Ucas website has said “If the university/college doesn’t confirm your place, you’ll be able to add another.”

Students that only applied for one choice in their original application will need to pay an additional £4.50 to go through Clearing.

How should I contact universities?

The University of Sussex has said students should take the following steps when contacting universities for clearing:

Prepare what you can in advance: The University of Sussex said people should have a shortlist and alternatives when browsing university clearing sites. “If you have a shortlist of alternative universities to contact, it may help you save time on the day,” it added.

Check entry requirements: For the University of Sussex, you should check if you meet the entry requirements. This can be found on the university’s website.

Make sure you have important information at hand: You will need your Ucas ID number as it will be the first thing you might be asked for when contacting universities. The University of Sussex said you should also “say the course or subject area you are interested in (if you have the course code, that’s even better) and the grades you have achieved. If you’re an international student, you may also need your English language qualification.”

You will also need to provide your name, date of birth and potentially your email address and phone number.

Take notes: The university has said it is important to write down any important information given to you. It added: “If we decide to make you an offer, ask us to repeat your contact details back to you, so you know we’ve taken them down correctly.”

If given an offer, the University of Sussex said applicants will receive an email that will explain when the offer should be accepted. “It is important not to rush a decision. Take your time looking at the pros and cons of each course and university,” it said.

Be positive: It’s important to keep a positive mindset during this process. “Try to stay calm so that you can listen carefully to what you are being told. If you are feeling upset about your grades, it may be better to wait until you are ready to talk,” the University of Sussex said on its website.

Last but not least, ask questions: It is important to raise your voice and ask questions if you are unsure about something. It can be a stressful process, and the university has said: “If you need us to, we don’t mind repeating information.”

Additional reporting from agencies